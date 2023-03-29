Wednesday brings wind-blown warm-up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another chilly morning with wake-up temperatures in the lower 30s and wind chills in the 20s. However, later today under mostly sunny skies temperatures will climb above average – into the upper 60s – for the first time since late last week.

Expect similar warmth on Thursday, though skies will turn mostly cloudy and it will also be windy as a south breeze between 20-30 mph occasionally gusts over 40 mph. An isolated storm is possible tomorrow afternoon/evening, mainly southeast of Wichita, but most areas will stay dry.

A strong cold front sweeping across Kansas late Thursday into Friday will set the stage for shower and storm chances, and some could be strong, possibly severe. However, most or all of the activity will stay along and east of a Topeka to Eureka line leaving south central Kansas dry.

After a sunny and slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s, temperatures return to the 70s, possibly 80s on Sunday and Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 75. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 66. Sunny and seasonal.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 79. Sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 78. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 53. High: 72. Partly cloudy and windy.

