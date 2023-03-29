Where’s Shane? Ability Point Bus Barn Sale

By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning for Where’s Shane we’re talking the Ability Point Bus Barn Sale!

All proceeds and donations from the sale go directly to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

You can find more information on Ability Point at abilitypoint.org.

