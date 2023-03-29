Woman who published life story at age 106 turns 107

Helma Lein, who started writing at the age of 90, celebrated her 107th birthday in March.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A woman in North Dakota who published her life story at 106 years old is now celebrating her 107th birthday.

Helma Lein celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

She said she’s determined to preserve her memories of a life well-lived.

“I was born March 28, 1916,” Lein told KFYR.

Lien recorded the biggest moments of her life in her book, “Just the ‘Write’ Age.”

She published the book last year as an idea from her daughter.

“I wasn’t in favor of it at first, but I’m glad now that we did it,” she said.

The words on the pages take Lein back to her childhood.

The 107-year-old is now busy writing more stories, focusing on her travels. She and her husband traveled to places like Hawaii, Spain, Portugal and locations in Africa.

“I’m a writer and I spend more time writing stories and poems,” she said.

But Lein said she hasn’t always been a writer.

“I started writing when I was 90,” Lein said.

Lein is living proof that you’re never too old to try something new, and writing has kept her busy ever since she started.

At her age and with her life experiences, people will surely want to know what the secret to her longevity is.

“So many people ask me that,” Lien said. “I have no answer because it just happens.”

Lein said she will be celebrating her birthday with her family in April.

