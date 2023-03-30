Abilene Police install license plate readers to crack down on property crime

FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene residents will soon notice two new automated license plate readers as officials attempt to crack down on property and violent crime.

The Abilene Police Department says that to prevent and solve crime, it has partnered with Flock Safety to install two automated license plate readers in the city.

APD noted that the readers will have the ability to send real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a national crime database passes by a camera. They will also be able to send alerts if a vehicle is associated with a missing person, AMBER or Silver Alert.

The Department indicated that each reader inquiry will require justification and data will never be sold or shared with third parties. These will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not meant for minor traffic or parking violations.

APD said that cameras like these are used by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies in 42 states. These agencies have reported a reduction in crime by up to 70% thanks to the cameras.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas
Chase Faimon, 21, of Valley Center, faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly...
Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

12 News
Woman safe after going missing following volunteer work
Officials mourn the loss of K-9 Cooper on March 28, 2023.
Council Grove Police mourn the loss of first-ever K-9, Cooper
Storm Team 12 Chaser Scott Roberts showcases technology in his vehicle he utilizes when...
Storm chasers prepare to hit road as severe weather season ramps up
Tornadic storm in Kansas
Storm chasers prepare as severe weather season ramps up