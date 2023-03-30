Abilene Police install license plate readers to crack down on property crime

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene residents will soon notice two new automated license plate readers as officials attempt to crack down on property and violent crime.

The Abilene Police Department says that to prevent and solve crime, it has partnered with Flock Safety to install two automated license plate readers in the city.

APD noted that the readers will have the ability to send real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a national crime database passes by a camera. They will also be able to send alerts if a vehicle is associated with a missing person, AMBER or Silver Alert.

The Department indicated that each reader inquiry will require justification and data will never be sold or shared with third parties. These will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not meant for minor traffic or parking violations.

APD said that cameras like these are used by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies in 42 states. These agencies have reported a reduction in crime by up to 70% thanks to the cameras.

