City of Wichita to start sand removal next month

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a while since we’ve had a winter storm here in Wichita, but you’re still probably seeing the remnants of past storms on the streets.

This year’s winter weather has been relatively mild. The city used about 3,000 tons of sand since October. That’s twice the amount used during the previous winter season.

A lot of streets are still covered in sand. The city plans to start cleaning it up next month. It’s expected to last into June.

The sand collected by the sweepers will be reused at Brooks Landfill saving the city money.

