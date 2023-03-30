Council Grove Police mourn the loss of first-ever K-9, Cooper

Officials mourn the loss of K-9 Cooper on March 28, 2023.
Officials mourn the loss of K-9 Cooper on March 28, 2023.(Council Grove Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Council Grove have heavy hearts as they mourn the loss of K-9 Cooper, its very first K-9 officer.

The Council Grove Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 29, that its first-ever police K-9, Cooper, marked his end of watch on Tuesday.

CGPD noted that Cooper had been paired with K-9 Officer Jimmie Blackburn and they spent years honing their skills and protecting the community.

Officials indicated that Cooper was able to enjoy one year of retirement before he passed away.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas
Chase Faimon, 21, of Valley Center, faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly...
Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE
Abilene Police install license plate readers to crack down on property crime
12 News
Woman safe after going missing following volunteer work
Storm Team 12 Chaser Scott Roberts showcases technology in his vehicle he utilizes when...
Storm chasers prepare to hit road as severe weather season ramps up
Tornadic storm in Kansas
Storm chasers prepare as severe weather season ramps up