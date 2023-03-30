Dashcam video shows teen leading police on 100 mph high-speed chase

A texas teen has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash. (Source: KTRE)
By Mack Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a teenager has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase.

KTRE reports that 17-year-old Kevin Olalde was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by Lufkin police after speeding and crashing a Ford Mustang.

Police shared dashcam video of the incident that they say shows Olalde ignoring their commands to stop after taking off during a traffic stop.

Lufkin police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph with the 17-year-old driver using multiple travel lanes at high rates of speed.

According to authorities, they were able to use a spike strip on the vehicle’s tires, but the driver continued speeding.

Eventually, Olalde ended up losing control of the vehicle and rolled several times before coming to a stop. A passenger was ejected in the crash as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The underage passenger was checked at a hospital before being released to his parents, police said.

Authorities said Olalde was booked into the Angelina County Jail. He is facing charges of felony resisting arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Stoner house fire
Wichita family recovering from fire hit by thieves
Te'Bryis Robinson was charged as an adult in Sedgwick County Court on Tuesday in the March 2022...
Teen charged as adult in deadly Wichita mall shooting
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas

Latest News

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift.
Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Victims of Nashville school shooting honored in somber vigil
Hundreds of people have gathered at a candlelight vigil to mourn the three children and three...
Nashville, first lady gather to remember school shooting victims