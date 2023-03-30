Easter egg fundraiser in Ellis County benefits student organization

The students are hoping that the Easter gig will help raise money for them to attend a national conference.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - This week children in Ellis County are waking up to find Easter eggs in their yards that may not be from the Easter Bunny. Students from Fort Hays State University are hosting their annual “Egg My Yard” fundraiser to support the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association, or NSSLHA, a nationwide student organization that focuses on communication sciences and disorders.

The Fort Hays State group is participating in its third annual “Egg My Yard” event.

“This fundraiser actually gives us financial support for going to our state conference and our national conference,” said NSSLHA member Wesley Davis.

The fundraiser’s premise is simple.

“We have an option to get 20 eggs. We have an option to get 40 eggs and 60 eggs. The morning you want the eggs, we’ll actually go out the night before and place the eggs in your yard so the parents don’t have to worry about it,” Davis said.

Parents who’ve signed up for the fundraiser in prior years say finding the little eggs helps in a big way.

“The convenience is definitely nice just knowing that’s been taken care of, but then also knowing that you supported a student organization, so it’s kind of a win-win,” parent Tara Marshall said.

Marshall said she’s signed up for the event since it started.

“It’s fun because kids then get the opportunity to get up and be surprised,” she said.

She said each year year brings new memories.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

