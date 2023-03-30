Former Sedgwick County jail deputy sentenced for sex with inmates, misconduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former detention deputy in the Sedgwick County Jail faces more than five years in prison for charges of unlawful sexual relations with two female inmates and official misconduct at the jail.

A Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced 22-year-old Dustin Burnett to 68 months (five years, eight months) in prison after Burnett made an Alford plea to three charges he faces.

“An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant does not admit guilt but admits the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient to result in a finding of guilt,” the Sedgwick County District Attorneys Office explained.

The DA’s office said official misconduct charges involve Burnett catching an inmate burning a hole through a jail cell window and watching others sneak contraband into the facility through that hole.

“Burnett did not stop the act or report it,” the Sedgwick County DA’s Office said.

The office said Burnett worked as a jail deputy from January to July of 2022. The Sheriff’s Office fired him after his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com