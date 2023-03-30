Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Human remains found in a west-central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.

The remains were found on Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It’s not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas
Chase Faimon, 21, of Valley Center, faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly...
Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida Senate OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Lawyer says Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
A girl lights candle during a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention...
Arrest orders issued for 6 in Mexican detention center fire