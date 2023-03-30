Hutchinson police seize more than 100 pills containing fentanyl, arrest man

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division arrested a man in a case in which they seized more than 100 suspected fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Officers arrested 31-year-old Holden S. Waldon for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

In a news release confirming the drug seizure and arrest, the Hutchinson Police Department advises anyone with “information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics” to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use the P3Tips app on your smartphone.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com