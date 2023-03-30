Kansas crews prepare as fire danger rises from high to extreme by week’s end

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire departments across Kansas are preparing for an extreme fire danger forecast for the end of the week. While the main focus was on western Kansas on Thursday, the threat is expected to shift on Friday to cover a larger portion of the state.

The danger in south-central Kansas will go from very high on Thursday to catastrophic on Friday. With the continued strong winds and decreasing humidity, fire crews are hoping for calm but preparing for calamity.

Kansas Forest Service Assistant Fire Management Officer Rodney Redinger said it’s like playing chess.

“We try to put the right pieces in the right place at the right time,” he said.

It’s much harder to play when the board covers much of Kansas. Redinger said it’s about putting resources in the right places, which can be challenging to “pick that right spot.”

Redinger said the Kansas Forest Services has seven aircraft throughout the state ready to respond Thursday and Friday. Most important is the communication that helps put the pieces in place.

At Sedgwick County Fire Station 34, they’re dedicating staffing specifically for one of their brush rigs.

“Normally, that is cross-manned with other units. That frees up the crews that are here at this station to run normal calls, we can go anywhere in the county and we’ll be doing the same tomorrow,” said Lt. Michael McKim with the Sedgwick County Fire Department.

❗️HIGH ALERT❗️ Extreme Fire Danger paired with very strong winds to occur on Friday, as a result a Red Flag Warning has been issued for all surrounding areas. Please be advised.



This weather pattern has similarities to some of our worst historic events. pic.twitter.com/AnXumeoKq8 — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) March 30, 2023

It’s not just the winds calling for the Red Flag Warning. With an expected drop in humidity, grass can quickly dry out fueling fires.

“Anything below 25 percent is really when we start paying attention and saying ‘holy smokes, this could get real,’” said Redinger.

Fire officials say it’s important to check any recent burs as the wind can reignite the fire fire, especially on things like brush piles, even if they’ve burned a week or a month ago.

“We just helped somebody put one out the other day over by Lake Afton and we foresee that thing burning for a while,” said McKim. “So, we have to make sure we had that out really well. The larger the pile, the longer it’s going to burn obviously and you’ll have ember kicked up where normally you’d think they’re out.”

Fire crews are also asking people to be extremely mindful about discarding anything that could spark a fire.

