KU women dominant in WNIT semifinal, move on to championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team continued to add validity to the belief that the Jayhawks should’ve received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Exemplifying the cliché of making lemonade out of lemons, KU dominated Washington most of the way, winning 61-36 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse in the WNIT semifinal game.

With the win, the Jayhawks move on to face Columbia in the WNIT championship set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Wednesday night, KU moved its overall record to 23-11. Against Washington, a suffocating defense and a balanced scoring attack led the Jayhawks. Zakiyah Franklin was KU’s points leader with 14. Taiyanna Jackson scored 12 with Wyvette Mayberry and Holly Kersgieter adding 11 points each to round out the list of Jayhawks in double figures. Jackson notched a double-double, also pulling down 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks trailed 6-2 early, but began to establish control by the end of the first quarter, building a 15-10 lead. KU outscored the Huskies 15-6 in the second quarter and gradually expanded the lead to the dominant final margin, outscoring Washington 31-20 in the second half.

