KU women dominant in WNIT semifinal, move on to championship

The KU women prepare to celebrate a dominant WNIT semifinal win over Washington Wednesday,...
The KU women prepare to celebrate a dominant WNIT semifinal win over Washington Wednesday, March 29, at Allen Fieldhouse.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team continued to add validity to the belief that the Jayhawks should’ve received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Exemplifying the cliché of making lemonade out of lemons, KU dominated Washington most of the way, winning 61-36 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse in the WNIT semifinal game.

With the win, the Jayhawks move on to face Columbia in the WNIT championship set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Wednesday night, KU moved its overall record to 23-11. Against Washington, a suffocating defense and a balanced scoring attack led the Jayhawks. Zakiyah Franklin was KU’s points leader with 14. Taiyanna Jackson scored 12 with Wyvette Mayberry and Holly Kersgieter adding 11 points each to round out the list of Jayhawks in double figures. Jackson notched a double-double, also pulling down 11 rebounds.

The Jayhawks trailed 6-2 early, but began to establish control by the end of the first quarter, building a 15-10 lead. KU outscored the Huskies 15-6 in the second quarter and gradually expanded the lead to the dominant final margin, outscoring Washington 31-20 in the second half.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Stoner house fire
Wichita family recovering from fire hit by thieves
Te'Bryis Robinson was charged as an adult in Sedgwick County Court on Tuesday in the March 2022...
Teen charged as adult in deadly Wichita mall shooting
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas

Latest News

Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
Dec 4, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during ©KellyRoss
Derby’s Addy Brown plays in McDonald’s All-America game
Dating to 2022, Wichita State has won three straight against OU.
Brock Rodden home run lifts Shockers past Oklahoma at Riverfront Stadium
Kansas women's basketball celebrating win over Arkansas to reach WNIT Fab Four
KU Athletics hoping fans “Fill the Fieldhouse” come Wednesday