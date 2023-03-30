Man held on $1 million bond, accused of stabbing victim over 15 times

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old man is being held in the Ellis County Jail after he was arrested and accused of stabbing another man more than 15 times.

Hays police said around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East 19th Street, where a victim had been stabbed multiple times.

“The victim was located inside the home, and he was bleeding profusely from his injuries,” said Hays police in a release. “It was determined that he had suffered over fifteen stab wounds, including injuries to his neck, arms, and chest area.”

Ellis County EMS personnel provided life-saving medical care and the victim was quickly taken to the Hays Medical Center Emergency Room and admitted to the hospital.

Through their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, identified as Collin Micheal McMillin, had left the scene. Hays police and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office began searching for him. Around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sgt. Phillip Gage of the Hays Police Department located McMillin near the intersection of 5th & Riley. He was arrested and taken into custody, still in possession of a knife.

McMillin was taken to the Ellis County Jail, where he is being held on the charges of attempted first-degree murder and domestic battery. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Chris Hancock at (785) 625-1030 or chancock@haysusa.com.

