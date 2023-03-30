Man held on $1 million bond, accused of stabbing victim over 15 times

Hays police arrested 22-year-old Collin McMillin in connection with stabbing another man over...
Hays police arrested 22-year-old Collin McMillin in connection with stabbing another man over 15 times. He's being held in the Ellis County jail on a $1 million bond.(Ellis County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old man is being held in the Ellis County Jail after he was arrested and accused of stabbing another man more than 15 times.

Hays police said around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East 19th Street, where a victim had been stabbed multiple times.

“The victim was located inside the home, and he was bleeding profusely from his injuries,” said Hays police in a release. “It was determined that he had suffered over fifteen stab wounds, including injuries to his neck, arms, and chest area.”

Ellis County EMS personnel provided life-saving medical care and the victim was quickly taken to the Hays Medical Center Emergency Room and admitted to the hospital.

Through their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, identified as Collin Micheal McMillin, had left the scene. Hays police and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office began searching for him. Around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sgt. Phillip Gage of the Hays Police Department located McMillin near the intersection of 5th & Riley. He was arrested and taken into custody, still in possession of a knife.

McMillin was taken to the Ellis County Jail, where he is being held on the charges of attempted first-degree murder and domestic battery. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Chris Hancock at (785) 625-1030 or chancock@haysusa.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas
Chase Faimon, 21, of Valley Center, faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly...
Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Shane checks out one of the amazing Village travel buses!
Where's Shane? Village Travel Expo 2
FILE
Abilene Police install license plate readers to crack down on property crime
12 News
Woman safe after going missing following volunteer work
Officials mourn the loss of K-9 Cooper on March 28, 2023.
Council Grove Police mourn the loss of first-ever K-9, Cooper