May 1 deadline set to update Sedgwick County casino applications

In February, three operators submitted applications to build a historical horse racing gaming facility in Sedgwick County.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) said three operators looking to build a historical horse racing (HHR) gaming facility in Sedgwick County have until May 1 to submit additional information and documents to complete their applications.

Last month, the gaming commission said it would take 30 days to evaluate the three applications that it had received.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, which currently operates the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, filed an application to build an HHR facility in Park City near Hartman Arena.

Phil Ruffin filed to build a facility at the former Wichita Greyhound Park in Park City.

Flint Hills Entertainment filed two applications. One is for an HHR facility at Towne West, and the other is for a live racing park in Eureka.

The gaming commission anticipates presentations for the facilities to come later in the summer. Those presentations will be made in Sedgwick County. An exact time and location has yet to be decided.

Historical horse-racing gambling means players can bet on replays of horse races using slot-like machines. While the machines vary in style, all are based on the actual results of randomized past races.

