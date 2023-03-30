Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved player says goodbye to the Kansas State faithful and looks towards the pros.

Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell is looking to pursue his NBA dreams.

In a Twitter post, Nowell expressed his appreciation and love for the Wildcats program and thanked everyone involved, including his coaches, teammates, and fans. He also stated his desire and dream to play in the NBA.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas
Chase Faimon, 21, of Valley Center, faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly...
Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Washington at KU
KU women dominant in WNIT semifinal, move on to championship
The KU women prepare to celebrate a dominant WNIT semifinal win over Washington Wednesday,...
KU women dominant in WNIT semifinal, move on to championship
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
Dec 4, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during ©KellyRoss
Derby’s Addy Brown plays in McDonald’s All-America game