Salina man’s death linked to fentanyl overdose

Salina police arrested Jack Allen Kelley for criminal desecration of a body and interference...
Salina police arrested Jack Allen Kelley for criminal desecration of a body and interference with law enforcement in connection with the death of 20-year old Brendon Thomas Wade Reed.(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department said Thursday that a man found on the side of the road in January died from a fentanyl overdose. The findings come after police received Brendon Thomas Wade Reed’s autopsy and toxicology results. Police said the 20-year-old had no signs of fatal trauma during the examination.

On March 28, warrants were issued for Jack Allen Kelley and Garret Clayton Crutchfield for criminal desecration of a body and interference with law enforcement. On March 29, 2023, Kelley was booked into the Saline County Jail on both charges.

Police are still trying to locate Crutchfield. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 and ask for dispatch to report his location.

The autopsy findings, toxicology report, and information from the case investigation have been provided to the Saline County Attorney, Jeff Ebel.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas
Chase Faimon, 21, of Valley Center, faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly...
Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Garden City grass fire
Garden City crews fight small blaze amid high fire danger
Wichita sand cleanup
City of Wichita to start sand removal next month
Wichita sand cleanup
Wichita tackles sand cleanup
Officers arrested 31-year-old Holden S. Waldon for possession of a controlled substance with...
Hutchinson police seize more than 100 pills containing fentanyl, arrest man