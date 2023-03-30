Salina man’s death linked to fentanyl overdose

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department said Thursday that a man found on the side of the road in January died from a fentanyl overdose. The findings come after police received Brendon Thomas Wade Reed’s autopsy and toxicology results. Police said the 20-year-old had no signs of fatal trauma during the examination.

On March 28, warrants were issued for Jack Allen Kelley and Garret Clayton Crutchfield for criminal desecration of a body and interference with law enforcement. On March 29, 2023, Kelley was booked into the Saline County Jail on both charges.

Police are still trying to locate Crutchfield. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 and ask for dispatch to report his location.

The autopsy findings, toxicology report, and information from the case investigation have been provided to the Saline County Attorney, Jeff Ebel.

