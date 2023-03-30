Storm chasers prepare to hit road as severe weather season ramps up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The arrival of spring has severe weather season in sight. With that, storm chasers are outfitting their vehicles and getting gear ready, preparing to gather data and provide life-saving information when dangerous storms hit. Wednesday, 12 News rode along with Storm Team 12 Chaser Scott Roberts for a behind-the-scenes look at the technology in his vehicle and how he operates in the field.

For the past 20 years, Roberts has been a storm chaser for KWCH. Ahead of the spring, he spent seven months outfitting a new vehicle with the latest technology, tools that help him warn the National Weather Service and audiences at home about what’s going on when severe weather threats surface. The technology includes multiple monitors and ways to go live. A ham radio accompanies displays featuring maps and live radar.

“I have an Android head unit in my car that’s also capable of doing radar on Google Maps,” Roberts points out among the displays featured in the Chevy Traverse he purchased last summer.

During major storm events, Roberts travels with a driver while he mans the laptop, gathering information.

“I normally, especially on the big days, take a driver and sit in the passenger seat, looking at the computer, and I have my phone up with radar on it,” he said.

As severe weather threats increase in the weeks and months ahead, Roberts discussed the critical role professionally-trained chasers play.

“The reason we’re out there, first and foremost, is to provide accurate information to the National Weather Service,” he said. “Our second goal is to get it live on TV so people in the path can get that second piece of confirmation that something is really happening.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com