Weather Alert Friday - extreme winds and fire danger

Please do your part to help keep fires at bay
Fire danger is extreme on Friday
Fire danger is extreme on Friday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire danger and very windy conditions are shaping up for Kansas on Friday. We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day to prepare for the conditions we’ll be faced with Friday morning and into the afternoon. Gusts could easily top 50 in many areas during the afternoon. We should also be prepared for blowing dust.

Clouds will be heading out of the state in the early morning hours of Friday. Strong winds from the south will gradually turn back to the west and northwest. It will start cooling down nearly statewide with highs in the 50s and 60s, and relative humidity will be as low as single digits in the afternoon.

The wind will start scaling back Friday night, but not until late.

Saturday will be a calmer day with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Wind speeds will be under 20 for much of the area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and very windy. Extreme fire danger. Wind: SW/W 20-35; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 64 Sunny.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 43 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 54 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 58 Sunny and very windy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 35 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

