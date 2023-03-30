Where’s Shane? Village Travel Expo

By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out in west Wichita getting the details on an event that could take you to new destinations!

This weekend is the Village Travel Expo, and today we’re getting the info on this opportunity to chat with representatives from cruise lines, all-inclusive resorts and more -- not to mention possibly win some prizes!

You can find more information on the event at www.govillagetravel.com/travel-expo.

