Wichita Hoops files for bankruptcy

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A premier athletic facility here in wichita has filed for bankruptcy protection to save future events.

Wichita Hoops, a facility that hosts sports tournaments, filed for Chapter 11 emergency bankruptcy after the owner of the building started eviction proceedings.

Court documents show Wichita Hoops owes $128,000 in back rent. The organization’s attorney, David Eron, with Prelle Eron & Bailey, P.A., said Wichita Hoops admits it’s behind by two months in rent but doesn’t agree with the amount owed.

After a court date on Tuesday, Wichita Hoops now has 90 days to come up with a rent payment plan and reach an agreement with their landlord.

Eron said the bankruptcy case was filed to prevent interruptions of scheduled events at Wichita Hoops. While the case is pending, the eviction is also on pause until its finalized.

