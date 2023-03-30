Wichita police attempting to locate missing 85-year-old woman

Shirley Chargois.
Shirley Chargois.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are working to locate 85-year-old Shirley Chargois, who was reported missing Wednesday night.

Chargois was volunteering at the Lord’s Diner at around 6:30 Wednesday evening, but she did not return home.

The missing woman is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Aspen with license plate 359AIC.

If you see Shirley or know where she is, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

