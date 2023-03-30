Wicked winds create wildfire concerns

Extreme fire concern today and Friday.
Extreme fire concern today and Friday.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a noticeably milder morning with wake-up temperatures in the 40s. Like Wednesday we will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon, but unlike yesterday skies will stay mostly cloudy and south winds between 20-30 will gust to over 40 mph.

Fire weather concerns in western Kansas today will spread across the entire state on Friday as the humidity drops and strong, gusty winds (from the west) continue. Red flag warnings have been posted as any wildfire will become difficult to impossible to contain.

An isolated storm is possible late this evening into the night. Some storms may be strong producing small hail and gusty wind, but most or all the activity will be along and east of the turnpike.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas on Friday, but all the moisture will quickly move to the east leaving us void of any storms. The Wichita area will warm into the 70s, but areas farther west will be cooler, mostly in the 50s and 60s.

After a sunny and slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s, temperatures return to the 70s, possibly 80s on Sunday and Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; isolated storms, mainly east of Wichita. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, continued windy. Wind: SW/W 20-35; gusty. High: 73.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 66. Sunny and seasonal.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 79. Sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 78. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 82. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 40. High: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

