1 found dead, 1 critical at home near Hesston

HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man was found dead, and another man was found in critical condition at a residence east of Hesston Thursday afternoon.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said two acquaintances of the men found them both unresponsive at a home in the 8000 block of North West Road. The two people called at 3:49 p.m. requesting medical assistance for the men.

When EMS and law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old man dead inside the home. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures on a 55-year-old man, and he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He is a resident of the home.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man who died pending notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said foul play is not immediately suspected.

