Garden City takes precautions after bricks fall from local hotel

Garden City
Garden City(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Fire Department is warning people to stay away from the Windsor Hotel.

The fire department said bricks were discovered in the alley on the west side of the hotel Thursday afternoon.

Out of an abundance of caution, the city will be blocking off the perimeter around the hotel and asking people to avoid the area until a structural assessment of the building has been completed.

The city said no roads will be closed at this time, per the Kansas State Fire Marshal structural engineer’s recommendation.

