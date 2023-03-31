Chiefs Training Camp to return to St. Joseph, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Release) - The Kansas City Chiefs exercised their option to extend the terms on the contract that will make Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, the home of Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care through the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans for the past 13 years – a welcome start to the NFL season. I want to thank President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and Director of Athletics Andy Carter for their leadership throughout this process, and we look forward to starting our 2023 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”

“Welcome back to Missouri Western,” Missouri Western State University President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy said. “We’re thrilled to have the Super Bowl Champions back on campus and look forward to providing a top-notch experience to the team and their fans as they prepare for another successful season. We’re grateful to the Chiefs for making us their summer training camp home and to the St. Joseph community for embracing the team and its fans.”

“As the official health-care provider for the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, we can’t wait to provide our world-class care for the Chiefs and fans and showcase our city once again,” Mosaic CEO Mike Poore said. “The road to the Super Bowl started in St. Joseph with training camp at Missouri Western State University, and Mosaic is thrilled to welcome the 2022 World Champions back to our town.”

The Chiefs have held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University every year since 2010 (excluding 2020 due to Covid-19), when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years. The 2023 edition of Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will mark the 13th year at the home of the Griffons. Of the five total training camp sites used throughout franchise history, the 13-year tenure in St. Joseph is the third-longest at any one location.

Dates and additional details for 2023 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will be announced on www.chiefs.com in mid-June.

