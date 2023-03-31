Crown Uptown Theatre for sale, owner eyeing retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Crown Uptown Theatre, in Wichita since 1928, is up for sale. This isn’t the first time for the nearly century-old building that’s history and age has called for some needed changes.

“I think it’s really special that this space has a long-standing impact on the community here. People love this theater,” Crown Uptown Theatre General Manager Ben Balleau said.

He said Crown Uptown owner Jay Basham is ready to retire, bringing about a big change.

“It’s just another opportunity for some exciting change and maybe bring something the city hasn’t quite seen before,” Balleau said.

He said past ownership changes have worked out for the theater.

“And each time, it’s just come back with a new revitalization, so this isn’t the end of the theater by any means,” he said. “You know, it’s just the next chapter in a long-storied history.”

With the Crown Uptown Theater for sale, the biggest question is what that means for future events.

“So, if we already got contracts and tickets with anything on the calendar currently, no changes there. And the owner has made a point that whoever comes in will honor any events on the calendar that we already have,” Balleau said.

Crown Uptown doesn’t have a final date for when new ownership will come in. In the meantime, all events on the schedule will continue.

“It’s just exciting for people to have more of an opportunity with the possibility of a new owner, new ideas.” Crown Uptown Theatre Venue Coordinator Taylor Polling said.

