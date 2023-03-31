Firefighters share tips on lessening fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doug Hoffman, the deputy chief of Halstead Fire and EMS, isn’t mincing words when it comes to Friday’s wildfire danger.

“Any small fire is going to get big,” Hoffman said. “And there is just no stopping it.”

Just a day after firefighters battled grass fires in southwest Kansas, conditions are again set up for potentially dangerous wildfires. Today’s red flag warning has firefighters on high alert. They’re sharing some tips on how best to prepare your property for a fire, and this is what they suggest:

Remove flammables from around your house. Get leaves and other potentially flammable items from gutters and underneath porches.

“What we would like to see is if citizens see any thing of smoke, just call it in,” Hoffman said. “We’d much rather have units come out there and if we can catch it small, that’s great. If you see fire or smoke coming toward you, get out.”

They also say that in the event of a fire, make sure you are giving firefighters the space they need to defend your property.

Along with those tips from firefighters, there are a few other things on the Storm Team 12 fire safety checklist you should keep in mind.

Make sure you are not burning anything

Keep your vehicles off dry grass

Keep anything that could spark away from dry vegetation

Keep up with your Storm Team 12 forecast so we can keep you updated on conditions

Make sure you have a fire escape plan ready for you and your family

You’ll also need to listen to local law enforcement for evacuation orders.

