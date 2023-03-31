Music festival organizers expanding reach with fundraiser in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Free live music and prizes are happening in Hays this weekend as part of an effort to support an annual festival and expand appreciation and fandom for an historic genre of music. This Saturday, April 1, the Lovegrass Music Festival Association is bringing the entertainment to Hays’ Defiance Brewing Co. as part of the first Lovegrass On Top fundraiser. Organizers’ objective is to bring bluegrass music to new communities, as well as to support the annual Lovegrass Music Festival, returning to Wilson Lake State Park in August.

The music festival has been around for six years. Lovegrass Music Festival Association Executive Director Aimee Riegel further discussed what to expect with the fundraiser benefiting the festival.

“We have three concerts out here [Saturday]. We’re doing a raffle with some really great (prizes) and there’s all other events we’re gong to culminate with an open jam” Riegel said.

While the fundraiser is smaller than the festival itself, Riegel said it should be just as fun.

“We are a nonprofit entity, so our main goal is to continue to provide free entertainment, particularly bluegrass and nature to individuals in this rural area,” she said.

At Defiance Brewing Co., brand master Brett Straight said he’s excited to support the Lovegrass Music Festival and organizers’ efforts to continue providing free entertainment.

“Anything that we can do to bring music to the people and the community, I’m all about, particularly when it’s a nonprofit organization,” he said. “It feels really good to be able to give back to the community that way.”

You can learn more about the Lovegrass Music Festival Association and Saturday’s event in Hays on the group’s Facebook page.

