Music festival organizers expanding reach with fundraiser in Hays

The Lovegrass on Tap Fundraiser in Hays will benefit the Lovegrass Music Festival.
The Lovegrass on Tap Fundraiser in Hays will benefit the Lovegrass Music Festival.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Free live music and prizes are happening in Hays this weekend as part of an effort to support an annual festival and expand appreciation and fandom for an historic genre of music. This Saturday, April 1, the Lovegrass Music Festival Association is bringing the entertainment to Hays’ Defiance Brewing Co. as part of the first Lovegrass On Top fundraiser. Organizers’ objective is to bring bluegrass music to new communities, as well as to support the annual Lovegrass Music Festival, returning to Wilson Lake State Park in August.

The music festival has been around for six years. Lovegrass Music Festival Association Executive Director Aimee Riegel further discussed what to expect with the fundraiser benefiting the festival.

“We have three concerts out here [Saturday]. We’re doing a raffle with some really great (prizes) and there’s all other events we’re gong to culminate with an open jam” Riegel said.

While the fundraiser is smaller than the festival itself, Riegel said it should be just as fun.

“We are a nonprofit entity, so our main goal is to continue to provide free entertainment, particularly bluegrass and nature to individuals in this rural area,” she said.

At Defiance Brewing Co., brand master Brett Straight said he’s excited to support the Lovegrass Music Festival and organizers’ efforts to continue providing free entertainment.

“Anything that we can do to bring music to the people and the community, I’m all about, particularly when it’s a nonprofit organization,” he said. “It feels really good to be able to give back to the community that way.”

You can learn more about the Lovegrass Music Festival Association and Saturday’s event in Hays on the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Hays police arrested 22-year-old Collin McMillin in connection with stabbing another man over...
Man held on $1 million bond, accused of stabbing victim over 15 times
Generic image of police line
1 found dead, 1 critical at home near Hesston
12 News
Woman safe after going missing following volunteer work
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation
A major grass fire in El Dorado has led to numerous evacuations.
LIVE BLOG: Evacuation order lifted near El Dorado, fire continues to burn

Latest News

Wellington wind
Powerful winds cause damage across Kansas, Oklahoma
Butler County wildfire
Evacuation order lifted in Butler County
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes slam Arkansas, shredding rooftops and tossing cars
Early College Academy
First NWHS Early College Academy graduating class
WPD police recruits in Tulsa
Wichita police recruits travel to Black Wall Street