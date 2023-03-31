Gov. Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration for ahead of wildfire threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly is taking action in light of the extreme fire danger across Kansas. On Friday, she issued a declaration of disaster emergency covering the state.

Much of the state is in a Red Flag Warning and high wind advisory with gusts from 45 to 55 mph. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

“Weather conditions are such that a high risk exists for wildland fires,” said Governor Kelly. “I urge all Kansans to be alert and use extreme caution when using their outdoor grills and other open fires. It’s better to avoid these things, if possible. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

The declaration frees up state resources to pre-position for quicker response to fires. It also activates the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM)’s state emergency operations center in Topeka. The agency will stay in contact with local officials and monitor weather conditions to help coordinate a response where needed.

