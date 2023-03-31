Gradey Dick declares for NBA Draft

Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 62-60 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After starring for one season at Kansas, Jayhawk freshman Gradey Dick has announced his intent to declare for the NBA Draft. The Wichita native made the announcement live on NBA Today, following with a post on Instagram.

In his one year with the Jayhawks, Dick was named second-team all Big 12, averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 40% from three. His lone year with the Jayhawks saw the team earn a regular season conference championship, but ended with a loss to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Mock drafts expect Dick to be taken in the lottery--top 14--of the Draft which will be held June 22 in New York City.

In his appearance on NBA Today, the 6′8″ wing said “KU has always been an incredibly special place for me and my family. Growing up in Wichita, I saw my siblings go there so I dreamed of being there in a jersey. Being on that court in Allen Fieldhouse was truly special. I learned so much about myself on and off the court. Kansas will always be in my heart.”

Dick started his high school career with Wichita Collegiate, playing two years with the Spartans before transferring to Sunrise Christian for his final two seasons. He was twice named Gatorade player of the year in the state, as a sophomore with Collegiate then again as a senior with Sunrise, winning the national player of the year award for that year with the Buffaloes.

