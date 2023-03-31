Kansas firefighters on high alert with Red Flag Warning across state

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after firefighters battled to protect properties in southwest Kansas, conditions are setting up again Friday for potentially dangerous wildfires. It’s why emergency officials and firefighters across Kansas hope people take steps to help mitigate fire risks on their properties.

The widespread red flag warning impacting most of Kansas has firefighters on high alert Friday.

“Any small fire is going to get big,” Halstead Fire/EMS Deputy Chief Doug Hoffman said. “And there is just no stopping it.”

Not even roads can step windswept wildfires.

“It’ll jump it just like there’s nothing there,” Hoffman said.

Fire officials at the state and local levels advise preparation should begin as soon as possible.

“Remove flammables from around your house, get leaves and stuff from gutters and from underneath porches,” Hoffman said.

When firefighters are responding to a call, their advice is to give them as much space as possible.

“Give a space where we can try and defend your house,” Hoffman said.

And keep an eye out for anything.

“What we would like to see is, if citizens see any thing of smoke, just call it in.” Hoffman said. “We’d much rather have units out there and if we can catch it small, that’s great. If you (see) fire or smoke coming toward you, get out.”

Hoffman said several fire departments in the region have task forces that will be working together Friday to ensure people’s safety if a fire breaks out.

