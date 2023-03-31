Kansas firefighters on high alert with Red Flag Warning across state

grass fire in southwest Kansas
grass fire in southwest Kansas(KWCH)
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after firefighters battled to protect properties in southwest Kansas, conditions are setting up again Friday for potentially dangerous wildfires. It’s why emergency officials and firefighters across Kansas hope people take steps to help mitigate fire risks on their properties.

The widespread red flag warning impacting most of Kansas has firefighters on high alert Friday.

“Any small fire is going to get big,” Halstead Fire/EMS Deputy Chief Doug Hoffman said. “And there is just no stopping it.”

Not even roads can step windswept wildfires.

“It’ll jump it just like there’s nothing there,” Hoffman said.

Fire officials at the state and local levels advise preparation should begin as soon as possible.

“Remove flammables from around your house, get leaves and stuff from gutters and from underneath porches,” Hoffman said.

When firefighters are responding to a call, their advice is to give them as much space as possible.

“Give a space where we can try and defend your house,” Hoffman said.

And keep an eye out for anything.

“What we would like to see is, if citizens see any thing of smoke, just call it in.” Hoffman said. “We’d much rather have units out there and if we can catch it small, that’s great. If you (see) fire or smoke coming toward you, get out.”

Hoffman said several fire departments in the region have task forces that will be working together Friday to ensure people’s safety if a fire breaks out.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Fire danger is extreme on Friday
Weather Alert Friday - extreme winds and fire danger
Dry grass
Kansas crews prepare as fire danger rises from high to extreme by week’s end

Most Read

Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas
Chase Faimon, 21, of Valley Center, faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly...
Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported as a...
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing boy reported as runaway
Marquee for the historic Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita
Crown Uptown Theatre for sale, owner eyeing retirement
Wichita Hoops
wichita hoops
Generic image of police line
1 found dead, 1 critical at home near Hesston