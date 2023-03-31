KU forward Jalen Wilson named Wooden Award finalist

Jalen Wilson
Jalen Wilson(Vince Lovergine)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, a Consensus First Team All-American, can add another postseason honor to a decorated season that saw him emerge as one of the nation’s best players. The Big 12 Player of the Year was named a Wooden Award Finalist. Wilson is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy. Both awards are national MVP honors.

A news release from Kansas Athletics said Wilson is the 26th Jayhawk to be named a Wooden Award All-American.

“Kansas has had back-to-back honorees with Ochai Agbaji earning the accolade in 2022,” Kansas Athletics said. “Wilson now seeks to become the third Kansas player to win the Wooden Award, joining Frank Mason III (2017) and Danny Manning (1988).”

Next week, Wilson will learn if he’s the prestigious national award’s winner.

“The 47th annual John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Men’s Player of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, April 4th on ESPN’s SportsCenter,” Kansas Athletics confirmed.

Kansas Wooden Award All-Americans

  • 2023 – Jalen Wilson
  • 2022 – Ochai Agbaji
  • 2020 – Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson
  • 2018 – Devonte’ Graham
  • 2017 – Frank Mason III (Wooden Award recipient), Josh Jackson
  • 2016 – Perry Ellis
  • 2014 – Andrew Wiggins
  • 2013 – Ben McLemore
  • 2012 – Thomas Robinson
  • 2011 – Marcus Morris
  • 2010 – Sherron Collins
  • 2008 – Brandon Rush
  • 2007 – Brandon Rush
  • 2005 – Wayne Simien
  • 2003 – Nick Collison, Kirk Hinrich
  • 2002 – Drew Gooden
  • 1998 – Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce
  • 1997 – Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn
  • 1996 – Jacque Vaughn
  • 1988 – Danny Manning (Wooden Award recipient)
  • 1986 – Danny Manning

