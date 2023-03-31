LIVE BLOG: Elementary school among evacuations in El Dorado due to major grass fire

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - 2:25 p.m. Update: New evacuations of the El Dorado area include Topeka to 6th Streets and Refinery Road.

1:50 p.m. Update: The Kansas Turnpike Authority says all lanes of I-35 are closed in El Dorado at mile marker 71.5 due an injury crash in which two people have suffered critical injuries. Butler County dispatchers confirm a wildfire in the area caused the crash.

Evacuations are also underway in the area. Butler County Emergency Management says anyone who lives west of Haverhill Road and north of Central (K-254) needs to evacuate at this time.

Oil Hill Elementary School in El Dorado is among the evacuations. Students have been moved to safety at the Circle High School gymnasium, 905 Main Street, in Towanda.

The American Red Cross is setting up a shelter at the 4H community building on north Griffith.

Storm Team 12 meteorologist Rodney Price says wind gusts have reached 62 mph at Eisenhower Airport. Additionally, power lines are down on MacArthur Road between Ridge and Hoover in west Wichita, and at 1701 S. Sabin.

About 5,500 Evergy customers are without power, mostly in Greenwood County and east, near southeast Kansas.

