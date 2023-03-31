New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New food options are coming to the Kansas Turnpike.

The current restaurants at the Towanda, Matfield Green and Topeka service areas will close on April 14.

In their place will be a Subway and Dairy Queen in Towanda and at Matfield Green, which are expected to open in late June. A McDonald’s opens at the Topeka service area in mid-August.

A Subway and Taco John’s are expected to open at the Emporia service area in mid-May.

