New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike

Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New food options are coming to the Kansas Turnpike.

The current restaurants at the Towanda, Matfield Green and Topeka service areas will close on April 14.

In their place will be a Subway and Dairy Queen in Towanda and at Matfield Green, which are expected to open in late June. A McDonald’s opens at the Topeka service area in mid-August.

A Subway and Taco John’s are expected to open at the Emporia service area in mid-May.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Hays police arrested 22-year-old Collin McMillin in connection with stabbing another man over...
Man held on $1 million bond, accused of stabbing victim over 15 times
12 News
Woman safe after going missing following volunteer work
Generic image of police line
1 found dead, 1 critical at home near Hesston
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

Shane gets in on the performance!
Where's Shane? A Midsummer Night's Dream 2
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a...
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment
Historic photo of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium
Idea for pitch clock has ties to Wichita, NBC World Series founder
Kansas Wildfires
Firefighters share tips on lessening fire danger