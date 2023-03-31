Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hays police arrested 22-year-old Collin McMillin in connection with stabbing another man over...
Man held on $1 million bond, accused of stabbing victim over 15 times
12 News
Woman safe after going missing following volunteer work
Generic image of police line
1 found dead, 1 critical at home near Hesston
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

The girl's mother thought she was just playing games on the phone.
5-year-old uses mother's Amazon account to go on $5,000 shopping spree
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment
Biden calls on Russia to release detained American Evan Gershkovich in first public comments....
'Let him go:' Biden calls on Russia to release WSJ reporter