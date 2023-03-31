Report: Sean Snyder, son of Bill, hired as KU’s special assistant to the head coach

FILE: Former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, right, talks with associate head coach and...
FILE: Former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, right, talks with associate head coach and son Sean Snyder, left, before the team's NCAA college football game against Central Arkansas in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Sunflower Showdown just got a little more interesting. According to a CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd report, Kansas has hired Sean Snyder as the program’s special assistant to the head coach.

Snyder is a former Kansas State assistant and son of K-State legend Bill Snyder. Sean coached at K-State from 1994 until 2019 and from 2011-18 was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach of the Wildcats while his father was the head coach.

During the first year that K-State head coach Chris Klieman was in Manhattan, Sean was demoted to a role as special teams analyst. Following the 2019 season, Sean went to USC, where he served as the special teams coordinator for two seasons. In 2022, he was the special teams coordinator at the University of Illinois.

Sean was an All-American punter during his playing career with the Wildcats.

He joins the Kansas coaching staff after a 2022 season that saw KU go to a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

