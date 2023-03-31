Sedgwick County Detention Deputy arrested on DUI suspicion

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy Aaron Burr was arrested by Derby police Thursday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Burr, who was off-duty at the time, was driving his personal vehicle and not acting in an official capacity when he was arrested, according to Sedgwick County.

Burr has been with the Sheriff’s Office since January 2022. He will remain on the job while he goes through the legal process. Afterward, he’ll be subjected to an internal investigation with Sedgwick County’s professional standards unit.

