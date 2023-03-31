Sunny and mild, lighter winds Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Saturday with mild temperatures continuing this weekend.

It will be a chilly start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a sunny sky.

Warmer weather is on the way Sunday with highs reaching the 70s during the afternoon. South winds will be a bit gusty across south central and eastern Kansas.

Warm weather will continue into the start of next week with highs remaining in the 70s to lower 80s through Tuesday.

A storm system will begin to move into the Plains on Tuesday, but it looks like the rain will miss us to the east. Extreme fire danger is likely statewide with very strong southwest winds and low relative humidity.

Behind the system, temperatures will turn cooler for the end of the week with highs returning to the 50s Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Breezy. Wind: W/NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 46

Sun: High: 79 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 54 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 57 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 32 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 39 Partly to mostly cloudy.

