Weather alert day: High winds, low humidity, extreme fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today is a statewide weather alert for strong wind gusts of 40-60mph and extreme fire danger... The strong winds will bring in very dry air allowing relative humidity values to drop below 20%. This combination mixed with the current severe drought will allow for a particularly dangerous fire weather day. If a fire develops in these conditions, it will be nearly impossible to contain. Please be extra careful and avoid any actions that could start a fire!

It is a mild start to the morning with wake-up temperatures in the 40s-low 60s around the state. Like Thursday here in eastern Ks we will climb into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon, but areas farther west will be cooler, mostly in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with another day of strong winds sustained between 25-40mph with gusts of 40-60mph.

We will see a close call with strong-to-severe storms today with the highest concern just east of Ks in central/eastern Missouri where a severe weather outbreak is likely. If traveling that way, you will need to be weather aware. Here in Ks, we are expecting dry weather today and into this weekend.

We will finally get a break from the winds this tomorrow on Saturday. The day will be slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the 60s around the state, but skies will be sunny, and winds will be light! After the brief cooldown, temperatures quickly return to the 70s and 80s on Sunday and early next week.

Overall, the next 7 days are looking to stay dry with more strong winds expected next Tuesday into Wednesday with more fire weather concerns. Tuesday in particular may be another day like today with extreme winds and fire danger... You’ll need to closely monitor forecasts.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, continued windy. Wind: SW/W 20-35; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 63.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 80. Sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 54. High: 83. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 58. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Thu: Low: 32. High: 59. Sunny and cool.

