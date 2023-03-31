Wichita police ask for help in search for missing boy reported as runaway

The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported as a...
The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported as a runaway.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy reported as a runaway.

Police said Orlando Carlson was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Murdock. Carlson stands about 4′11 and was last seen wearing red pants and a blue shirt. He was riding an orange scooter, police said.

Anyone who may see Carlson or knows where he could be should call 911.

