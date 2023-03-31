Wicked Kansas winds fuel fires, down power lines, kick up dust

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wicked winds blowing across Kansas are causing a myriad of issues, not limited to the extreme fire danger that led to evacuations, road closures and reports of damage in Butler County. The winds, gusting up to 60 mph in some areas, knocked down powerlines and trees in Sumner County and caused more widespread traffic troubles with dust blowing across roads, including on the Kansas Turnpike near Wellington.

In northwest Butler County east of Elbing, Karen Hinz shared footage of the winds kicking up dust in a field, drastically reducing visibility in a matter of seconds.

Storm Team 12 reports lighter winds on the way Saturday with mild temperatures continuing this weekend. Extreme fire danger again becomes a concern by Tuesday, April 4 with strong southwest winds and low relative humidity.

