Garden City authorities looking for man in connection to a homicide

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is seeking community assistance in locating a Garden City man, Armando Pavon Campos, 44, in connection to a homicide.

Around 2:40 p.m., March 31, Garden City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Conkling Avenue in response to a man down. Upon arrival, officers found Julia Landeros, 63, dead inside the home and she had been stabbed. The initial investigation has determined that the incident occurred earlier in the week. Campos has been identified as a suspect.

Campos is listed at 5′6, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is missing part of his right leg and has a prosthetic.

If located or if you have information on Campos, please call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807.

