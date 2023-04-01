Garden City police search for suspect in fatal stabbing

The Garden City Police Deparment is asking for help locating the suspect in a fatal stabbing.
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened this week.

Garden City police were dispatched to a house in the 1300 block of Conkling Ave. on Friday afternoon. Upon entering the home, they found the body of 63-year-old Julia Landeros. She had been stabbed.

Police believe Landeros was killed earlier in the week, and identified 44-year-old Armando Campos as a suspect.

Campos is around 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is missing part of his right leg and walks using a prosthetic. He is from Garden City.

Anyone with information can call the GCPD at (620) 276-1300.

