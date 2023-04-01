Kansas caps season with WNIT Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas forward Taiyanna Jackson capped her All-American season with a historic performance in the WNIT Championship game, scoring 17 points to go with 21 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks past Columbia 66-59 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

It’s the 23rd double-double of the season of Jackson, who was named WBCA All-America honorable mention this week. She was previously named unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist and a top-10 candidate for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.

Zakiyah Franklin finished with 19 points while Wyvette Mayberry added 12.

Chandler Prater scored nine points to go with 11 rebounds.

KU held Columbia to 31% from the field and 26% from 3-point range and dominated in the paint, 24-10.

KU used an 18-11 edge in the third quarter to build on a three-point halftime lead, enough to survive going the final six-plus minutes without a field goal.

Kansas finishes the year 25-11 .

