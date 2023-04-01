Learning experience for Wichita PD recruits comes with visit to Black Wall Street

Recruits from the Wichita Police Department traveled to Tulsa to learn how events like the Tulsa Race Riots have impacted race relations with law enforcement.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Recruits with the Wichita Police Department are learning from history to better serve communities when they’re out on the streets. In a time when recruiting new officers ins a challenge, the WPD said it wants its new employees to have a better understanding of sources of police distrust and how to address barriers. 12 News joined WPD members as they journeyed to an historic site in northeast Oklahoma, Tulsa’s Black Wall Street.

The Greenwood District of Tulsa was an area of life and prosperity for members of the Black community. It was the area coined as “Black Wall Street.”

“This is the area where African Americans ultimately migrated when they came to Tulsa,” Greenwood Rising Executive Director Raymond Doswell said.

The name, “Black Wall Street,” came with economic prosperity business owners in the Greenwood District built.

“As a result of segregation, the wealth that these folks were building became very insular,” Doswell said.

In 1921, a white mob attacked the neighborhood, burning it to the ground. Recruits weren’t the only ones with the WPD learning about this history.

“The chief of Tulsa took myself and other chiefs to this exhibit and I was just floored,” WPD Chief Joe Sullivan said. “First of all, I was a little embarrassed I knew nothing about this horrific incident. This was an act of domestic terrorism.”

Sullivan wanted to share the history he learned with WPD recruits.

“Being educated and understanding where people are coming from,” WPD recruit Joe Cannon said. “Those hurts that they might have buried, but maybe some of their emotional interaction with you might come up because of those things.”

Friday at the Greenwood Rising History Center, recruits walked through the “before,” “during” and “after” of the 1921 massacre.

“I new a big thing about Black history and culture is resilience and bouncing back, so I was excited to walk in these doors and really get a look into the past,” WPD recruit Makenzie Chapin said.

The trip to Greenwood Rising was part of a larger effort by WPD to increase how much time officers and recruits spend learning about diversity and interacting with other cultures.

“We have to instill in them the ethical courage to stand up when something is occurring in front of them that is wrong,” Sullivan said. “Think how different history would be today if one officer had said ‘no’ during the murder of George Floyd.”

Through understanding, the effort is about making officers more equipped to respond and build bridges with those they serve and in the process, making a difference.

“There is still hope, and know as we get to work together and strive that there is no limit to what we can do together,” said St Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Pastor Pamela Hughes.

