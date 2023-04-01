Mild with light winds today, warmer Sunday

Highs in the 60s today, 70s tomorrow
Fire Danger: Extreme by Tuesday
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather today will be quiet compared to Friday’s roaring winds.

March “came in like a lamb and out like a lion” with wind gusts of 50-60 mph across Kansas. The weather system that produced these extreme winds and a severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi Valley on Friday will move east today and a stable region of high pressure will build into Kansas.

Less wind today, with dry weather persisting through the weekend. Temperatures will undergo a warming trend as we reach the 60s today, then 70s and low 80s Sunday through Tuesday. Our next weather system moves in Tuesday and will be very similar to yesterday with gusty winds and dry weather. Unfortunately, that means an elevated fire danger through Monday, then increasing to an extreme fire danger by Tuesday. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be common throughout the afternoon producing perfect conditions for rapidly developing grassland fires.

It will cool down for a few days as this system pushes east on Wednesday, highs will be in the 50s and 60s through Friday. Dry weather will persist into Easter Weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, diminishing winds. Wind: NW/S 15-20. High: 64

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 46

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind:S 15-25; gusty. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, breezy. Wind: S 15-20;gusty. Low: 54

Mon: High: 79 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 57 Very Windy, mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 32 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 39 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

