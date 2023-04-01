Semi slams into fire truck, highway patrol car in NE Okla.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The pictures of the wrecked vehicles illustrate how fortunate first responders were to walk away uninjured from a Friday-afternoon crash. On a stretch of highway in northeast Oklahoma, a semitruck slammed into a fire truck and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s car. The wreck caused extensive damage to the fire truck and totaled the patrol car. Photos shared by the Catoosa, Okla. Police Department show that much of the patrol car’s top was smashed with the back half of the car caved in.

Tulsa’s Fox 23 News reported the semi driver was the only one injured in the crash.

The Catoosa Police Department said the crash happened while crews with the Catoosa Fire Department and state troopers were investigating the scene of a rollover crash at Highway 412 and the Creek Turnpike.

“Thank God our public safety workers were able to scramble to safety and (were) not physically injured,” the Catoosa Police Department wrote in a Facebook post accompanying photos of the crashed fire truck and patrol car. “A special thank you to God that our state trooper wasn’t sitting in that patrol unit.”

The Catoosa Police Department issued a safety reminder with its message.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is why we asked that you move over and slow down,” the department said.

