Statewide Silver Alert issued for Andover man reported missing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday issued a Statewide Silver Alert for an 85-year-old Andover man reported missing.

The KBI said David Sawdy was last heard from at noon Friday on his landline phone at his home. A camera in northwest Wichita later caught him driving north on Ridge Road from 13th Street in his 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Kansas tag 14879.

Sawdy stands about 5′10 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may see him or knows where he could be should call Andover Police Department dispatch at 316-733-5177 ext. 0.

