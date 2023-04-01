Students rally for ‘Trans Day of Visibility’ through diversity and inclusion program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University students on Friday rallied for “Trans Day of Visibility,” observed every year on March 31.

“It is a day dedicated to raising awareness for the trans and non-binary community,” WSU student Kenzie Brant explained.

Members of the LGTBQ community and allies gathered Friday shared their stories and support for the trans community. The students said they are speaking out against hate and hoping for the world to become more inclusive.

“In the last couple of months there’s been hundreds of anti-trans bills, suicide rates are rising,” said WSU student Zoe Phillips. But at the end of the day, any young people out there need to know that there is a community that’s going to love and support them.”

With the help of Wichita State University, the student have the space to freely express themselves and spread awareness.

“I came from a very small town where it was very taboo to be LGTBQ and to even be an ally. So to come to the university and accept this role of presidency and to see how willing the school is ot give us resources, it’s amazing,” said WSU student Allison Campbell, president of Spectrum, a group for the university’s LGTBQ community and allies.

The students said their fight for human rights continues beyond days set aside for recognizing groups that are often marginalized.

